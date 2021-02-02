Souhan; Cousins Trade to 49ers is Unlikely [PODCAST]

The latest Vikings trade rumor has quarterback Kirk Cousins going to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and other considerations. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says that move is unlikely due to the salary cap hit the Vikings would have to endure by trading Cousins' contract. Jim also says the Vikings would need to think Jimmy Garoppolo is a better QB option than Cousins. The 49ers are likely interested because head coach Kyle Shanahan coached Cousins when they were in Washington together and the 49ers don't have salary cap issues.

The Timberwolves lost 100-98 at Cleveland Monday night. Jim says Anthony Edwards and Malik Beasley had rough shooting nights but bench players Jaylen Nowell and Jayden McDaniels both played well and led a rally that nearly earned them the win. Souhan says McDaniels has a chance to be a good NBA player and Nowell could be a similar player to Beasley. Jim says Karl-Anthony Towns is on the road trip with the Wolves and could return soon.

The Los Angeles Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff and numerous draft picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Mathew Stafford. Jim says the Rams are going for it with this move mortgaging their future with the hopes that Stafford can lift them to the Super Bowl next season. Jim says the Lions did well in this trade and may find out the Goff isn't that bad of quarterback.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app