Souhan; Cousins Struggles Not a Big Concern [PODCAST]

The Vikings are 3-0 in preseason games after beating Arizona Saturday 20-9. The 1st team offense managed an 85-yard touchdown run for Dalvin Cook but did little else. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins was 3-13 passing for 35 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He played the first half. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He isn't overly concerned about Cousins' struggles.

The Twins won 2 out of 3 games at home against Detroit this past weekend. Jim Souhan talked about the troubles with the starting pitching and specifically what Jose Berrios is going through.

The Lynx are close to making the playoffs after a pair of wins including a blow out victory over Las Vegas Sunday. Jim gives Cheryl Reeve a lot of credit for the team's success.