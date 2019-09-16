Souhan; Cousins Makes Some Bad Decisions [PODCAST]

The Vikings lost 21-16 at Green Bay Sunday and Viking quarterback Kirk Cousins took the blame. Cousins threw 2 interceptions and lost one fumble in the game. After the game he took the blame for the defeat. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said that he doesn't trust Cousins to make good decisions with the game on the line.

The Twins had a good Saturday sweeping a doubleheader to reduce their magic number down to 9. Jim Souhan says the Twins are in good shape to win the division but wonders why Rocco Baldelli didn't start his "A" lineup Sunday.

The Gopher football team pulled out another close win against a non-conference opponent Saturday against Georgia Southern. Jim thinks they easily could be 0-3 but does say the Big Ten is down this season.