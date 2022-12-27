Souhan: Cousins a Top 10 Quarterback?

Heading into the season many Viking fans had mixed feelings about Kirk Cousins as the team's quarterback. Cousins' overall numbers aren't much different than years past but the 12 wins and 7 come from behind victories this season may have changed some minds. Cousins this season is 5th in the NFL in passing yards with 4,117 and tied for 4th in touchdown passes with 27. He leads the league with 7 come from behind wins this season.

Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says he and many NFL analysts often times ranked Kirk Cousins in the 10-15 range of best quarterbacks in the league. Souhan says for him and many others, Cousins has moved into the top 10. He credits Cousins approach and the support he's getting from head coach Kevin O'Connell for his success this year. Souhan says Cousins truly looks like a different quarterback in situations where his best is needed.

The Vikings play at Green Bay Sunday at 3:25 p.m., pregame on WJON at 2:30.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.