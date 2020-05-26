Souhan; Charity Golf Event Wasn’t Bad [PODCAST]

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning all participated in a charity event this weekend to raise money for Covid-19 causes. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said the event was much better than he thought.

The NHL and NBA are inching closer to returning. Jim said this could be a critical week for Major League Baseball to get a deal done to insure that their goal of starting regular season games in early July can still happen.

Gopher basketball got a verball commitment from 6'6 guard/forward David Mutaf from Istanbul, Turkey. Souhan says this appears to be a good get for them.