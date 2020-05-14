Souhan; Catchers Could be at Greater Risk [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball is discussing a possible return to play this summer. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says because of the close proximity to the plate umpire and numerous batters catchers would be at greater risk to get Covid-19. Jim's colleague Patrick Reusse addressed this issue in a recent column in the Star Tribune.

Jim suggested that baseball look into using a computer umpire for balls and strikes this season but he says he doesn't believe that is part of what is being talked about in the MLB talks.