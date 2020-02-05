Souhan; Breaks Down Twins and Wolves Trades [PODCAST]

The Twins acquired starting pitcher Kenta Maeda in a 3-team trade from the L.A. Dodgers Tuesday night. Minnesota sent their top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to the Red Sox in the deal that also send Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thinks the Twins have upgraded their starting rotation for this season and explains why the Twins may have dealt Graterol.

The Timberwolves traded 8 players, acquired 4 and a 1st round draft pick in a 4-team trade with Houston, Denver and Atlanta. Jim breaks down if the Wolves are in a better position to land D'Angelo Russell after completing this deal.

The Wild won 3-2 at home against Chicago Tuesday night. Jim thinks it will take quite a run to get the Wild back in the playoff hunt.

The Gopher men's basketball team host Wisconsin tonight in what Jim is calling a big game.