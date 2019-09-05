Souhan; Berrios Struggles Continue [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 6-2 at Boston Wednesday night. Jose Berrios got ripped for 8 hits and 6 earned runs in 5 innings to take the loss. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He suggested that Berrios has a tired arm even if he and/or the Twins won't admit it now. Eddie Rosario bounced back with a good game Wednesday night after getting a day off Tuesday.

The Vikings host Atlanta Sunday at noon in their season opener. Atlanta struggled on defense for much of last season but some of those struggles could have to do with injuries. Jim thinks the Falcons could be better on defense this season.