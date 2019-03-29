Souhan; Berrios Impressive In Opener [PODCAST]

The Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 2-0 in their season opener Thursday behind the superb pitching from staff ace Jose Berrios. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me from Anaheim today. Jim suggested that Berrios is in the discussion as one of the best pitchers in the American League. Listen below.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament sweet sixteen featured 4 games last night and the #1 and #3 seeds advanced. Jim still thinks Duke is the favorite to win the title.