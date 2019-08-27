Souhan; Batting Average Doesn’t Matter [PODCAST]

The Twins took the day off Monday and will begin a 3-game series at Chicago against the White Sox tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON this morning. Jim says batting average doesn't matter much in this day and age. He says on base percentage and OPS are better indicators of a good season. Listen to the conversation below.

The Gopher football team starts the 2019 season Thursday night against South Dakota State. Jim thinks with the Gophers' soft schedule winning 7-9 games isn't out of the question. He also suggests that if the Gophers post a break out season he wouldn't be surprised if head coach P.J. Fleck would leave to take a higher profile job.