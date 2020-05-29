Souhan; Athletes Respond to Protests [PODCAST]

Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim talked about his conversation with former Twins Centerfielder Torii Hunter. He talked about Torii's encounters with police and concerns he has for his kids.

The 3M Golf event is still scheduled to happen in Minnesota in July even though the John Deere Classic in Illinois has been cancelled. Jim talks about sports and sporting events could be coming back sooner rather than later.