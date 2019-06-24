Souhan; Allen is a Good Risk [PODCAST]

The Twins split a 4-game series with the Royals in Kansas City this past weekend. The Twins also signed recently released relief pitcher Cody Allen. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says the Twins are taking a little to lose risk on signing Cody Allen. Allen had a 6.26 ERA with 4 saves in 23 innings with the Los Angeles Angels this season. Listen to our conversation below.

The Timberwolves selected a pair of guards in the NBA draft last week. Jim talked about how much he likes the signing of Jarrett Culver from Texas Tech. Former Gophers Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey each signed deals with NBA teams and will play in the summer league. Murphy joined the Timberwolves while Coffey signed with the Clippers. Jim talks about their future in the NBA.