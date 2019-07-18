Souhan; 3-Game Losing Streak Was Going to Happen [PODCAST]

The Twins are suffering through a 3-game losing streak for the first time this season after losing 14-4 at home against the New York Mets. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins were going to have to deal with a 3-game losing streak at some point. He acknowledges that the bullpen has struggled and that Twins management is talking with other teams about trades daily. Listen below.

The British Open is underway in Northern Ireland. Jim talked about some of the challenges the players will be dealing with.