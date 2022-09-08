Six Minnesota Cops On Oath Keepers Membership List?

For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement.

According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed over 38,000 names of members of the Oath Keepers, as well those that paid dues to the group.

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism went through the leaked list and found some pretty disturbing information. Namely, state by state who was on the list and paid dues to the extremist group.

According to the leaked list, Minnesota has 514 members on the Oath Keepers membership list. The list includes 3 members of the military, 2 first responders, an elected official and 6 Minnesota law enforcement officers.

Nationwide, more than 370 law enforcement personal are on the list. The list also includes police chiefs, sheriffs and over 100 current military members.

"I think like many in law enforcement, I was angry," said Kelly McCarthy, chief of police for Mendota Heights. "It's one thing to kind of think something might exist, and then when you're presented with this type of evidence, it can be really jarring."

McCarthy minced no words in her concerns about far right extremist in law enforcement. "My hope is that law enforcement leaders all over the state are very vocal in saying, ‘this is not who we are, and this is not what we want to be’ and ‘here's what we're going to do to ensure that this is not who we are moving forward,’" McCarthy added "Every law enforcement leader has an obligation to ensure that their officers are not engaging in activity that would weaken the public trust – whether they're on duty or off,"

