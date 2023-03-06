MN Republican Party Fined for Reporting Violations

UNDATED (WJON News) - The Republican Party of Minnesota has been fined more than $110,000 for several violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 during the 2018 election cycle.

According to the conciliation agreement, The Federal Election Commission has found reason to believe the state’s Republican Party, and treasurers Federal and Lee Prinkilla, violated 12 regulations regarding the accurate reporting of more than $1.6 million in campaign spending as well as accepting more than $48,000 in campaign donations above federal legal limits.

The agreement found that in 2018, the party failed to:

Maintain employee logs in the amount of $297,945.00.

Maintain detailed records or accurately report spending of $712,662 to 13 different vendors.

Correctly disclose transfers to other party committees totaling $64,303.

Report allocation rations, and as a result, applied the incorrect allocation ratio for disbursements totaling $73,129.

Disclose the purpose and terms of $525,742 in loans.

In addition, the Federal Election Commission found the Minnesota Republican Party accepted $58,911.03 from 11 individuals in 2020 in excessive contributions. The Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 indicated no individual may make contributions to a political committee in excess of $10,000 per calendar year.

As a result, the Minnesota Republican Party, and Treasurers Federal and Lee Prinkillas, were ordered to pay a civil penalty of $53,000 for the reporting errors and $58,500 for contributions above the legal limits. The agreement states the fines were to be paid by February 24th.

The Prinkillas are no longer listed among the party’s leadership team.

