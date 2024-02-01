OPINION: This is How Political Debates Should Really Be Done

There are few things in this world as absolutely pointless as political debates. No matter which office the candidates in the debate are running for, they quickly (if not immediately) devolve into nothing but repeating talking points and shouting over each other.

There's a better way, and we already have the infrastructure in-place to do it: GAME SHOWS.

A Gooder Way To Vet Candidates

Instead of giving a group of jerkfaces a platform to get in their soundbites for mass media oversaturation, make them prove their competence with straight facts and nothing but.

Game Show #1: Jeopardy

Ken Jennings Crush Jeopardy's Winnings Record Getty Images loading...

This would've been better with Alex Trebek at the helm, but it could still be the perfect first TV stop for prospective political candidates. Sure, it's a trivia show; but this can be used to weed out the absolute idiots in the candidate field. Keep the categories objective, and anybody veering into political rhetoric gets buzzed over and docked money. All of the money goes to charity.

Game Show #2: Wheel of Fortune

Wheel Of Fortune Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary Getty Images loading...

Pat Sajak's legendary snark would be perfect. This game would showcase a candidate's ability to use deductive reasoning. Once again, all of the money goes to charity.

Game Show #3: Family Feud

Family Feud - Village People vs. Disco Divas Getty Images loading...

Put surveys to actual good use instead of wasting time on someone allegedly being a bunch of percentage points ahead of another candidate according to these 1000 people that we surveyed and obviously that's an accurate reflection of a nation of over 300 million people click on our website please we're desperate for clicks this is only clickbait.

With Family Feud, we get to see how crazy and out-of-touch a candidate's family is. If they can show that they're in-touch with the average American, then they get to move on to the election...where they'll probably pull a 180 and go nuts anyway.

Where Did This Idea Come From?