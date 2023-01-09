Minnesota’s My Pillow Guy, Mike Lindell, Back On Twitter

Well, it's been nearly 2 years since Mike Lindell was first booted off Twitter for posting his unfounded theories of voter fraud information about the 2020 election. Lindell claimed Dominion Voting Systems illegally helped Joe Biden win the election. He was eventually banned forever by Twitter's previous owner.

As you can imagine, Dominion Voting Systems was non too happy with Lindell's defamatory claims about their voting machines. I think Lindell is going to have to sell a lot of pillows because Dominion Voting Systems has filed a one point three billion dollar lawsuit against Lindell for claiming that Dominion "rigged" the 2020 election in Biden's favor.

Lindell was banned forever but the new owner of the social media platform, Elon Musk has reinstated him.

According to kfgo.com Friday Lindell tweeted simply “I’m back!! Thank you @elonmusk and by the way, MELT DOWN THE ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINES AND TURN THEM INTO PRISON BARS!”

Here is the original post from May of last year:

Minnesota's "My Pillow Guy" Banned From Twitter Again, Forever

Mike Lindell, famous for his My Pillow has built a fortune selling his pillows. Unfortunately, he's spent a good amount of that fortune pushing "The Big Lie".

According to kare11.com,Twitter first threw Lindell off it's platform back in January of 2021 for perpetuating the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. He keeps saying that the real proof is coming soon but never does. Twitter had had enough and banned him due to repeated violations of it's civic integrity policy.

Lindell's baseless claims have led to Kohl's, Bed, Bath and Beyond to cease selling his products. He is also facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for baseless claims about there voting machines.

This past Sunday, Lindell not only opened up another Twitter account under the Twitter handle @MikeJLindell but he bragged about it and was quickly removed from the platform for a second time. This time it's a permanent ban due to violating Twitter's rules on "ban evasion".

In other words, Twitter doesn't take kindly to banned people trying to open a new account. Whether Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, will let the ban stand remains to be seen. Tesla CEO, Musk describes himself as a "free speech absolutist" and will pretty much allow any content on the site as long is it's not anything illegal.

Lindell's good buddy Donald Trump was also permanently banned from Twitter's platform and Trump says he will not return to Twitter, even if his ban is lifted, since he has his own social networking site Truth Social.

