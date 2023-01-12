Governor Wants Your Signature On Pro Pot Legalization Petition

Governor Walz promised that one of the first bills he wanted past this year was the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults. According to fox9.com the DFL legislature got the recreational marijuana bill past it's first of many hurdles before it can become law.

"Members, Minnesotans are ready," said state Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids and the bill's author. "Cannabis should not be illegal in Minnesota."

Governor Walz sent out this email blast earlier this week in an effort to gain as much support as possible to get this bill through.

Minnesota’s current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good.

It’s time for us to follow common sense and harness the proven benefits of legalizing adult-use cannabis—from expanding our economy, improving our criminal justice system, creating good-paying jobs across our state, and creating more space for law enforcement to focus on violent crime.

That’s why Lt. Governor Flanagan and I are calling on the legislature to fund the safe and responsible legalization of adult-use cannabis in Minnesota. Just yesterday, DFL legislators introduced legislation to get it done, and I’m asking you to help us keep the pressure on.

Add your name to send the unmistakable message that Minnesota is ready to legalize adult-use cannabis and expunge cannabis conviction:

This legislation would give us the tools to tax and regulate adult-use cannabis in Minnesota, improve our existing medical cannabis program, offer grants to promote equity and fairness in the legal cannabis market, and fund a statewide education campaign to promote safe consumption.

if there's any state that can do this right, it's Minnesota. There's no reason for us to get left behind.

If you agree that Minnesotans deserve the freedom to make responsible decisions about cannabis use themselves, click here to sign on and make your voice heard: Legalize adult-use cannabis.

Let’s get this to my desk. I’m ready to sign it.

I’m grateful,

Tim Walz

Although supporters of the legalization of recreational marijuana are cautiously optimistic, the State Senate will be the toughest hurdle before the bill can land on Walz's desk. Democrats have a single-seat majority in the Senate.

