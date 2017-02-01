Signing Day: Sartell’s Vouk To Play For Huskies

Sartell running back Devin Vouk signed a letter of intent to play for St. Cloud State University Wednesday morning at Sartell High School. Vouk played for the Sabres in 2016 after spending three years at Tech High School.

Vouk also played defense for the Sabres, but is expected to stick to offense with SCSU.

"As of now, I'm expecting to play running back," Vouk said. "Just gotta start and get going."

"I like the system they run (at SCSU)," Vouk said. "I think I fit the zone scheme very well, and I am able to run between the tackles and outside."

Vouk said he likes the idea of being close to home.

"I really like the home atmosphere, being a hometown guy, it felt right," Vouk said. "I really like the program, the coaches and the players I went on my visit with, it just felt right."