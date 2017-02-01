Signing Day: Apollo’s Dunsmoor To Suit Up For SCSU

St. Cloud Apollo defensive lineman Luke Dunsmoor signed a letter of intent to play football at St. Cloud State University beginning in 2017.

"I chose St. Cloud mostly because the football program is really good there," Dunsmoor said. "There were also academic reasons, they have sports management and activies director programs there."

Dunsmoor says he hopes to make an impact with the Huskies on defense.

"I expect to impact the defense with the energy I bring," Dunsmoor said. "Hopefully getting after the quarterback and forcing some bad passes, making them have to look out for me."

Dunsmoor's coach Justin Skaalerud said he will miss Dunsmoor's leadership on the field.

"He's been a leader for our team, and is a guy that's gonna be missed unfortunately," Skaalerud said. "I know he's going to be a great addition for Huskies for the next four or five years."