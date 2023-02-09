Sheriff: Workers Prevented Shooting in Northwestern Minnesota

Sheriff: Workers Prevented Shooting in Northwestern Minnesota

NEW YORK MILLS (WJON News) -- The employees at a boat manufacturer in northwestern Minnesota prevented a tragic situation Thursday.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says at about 7:20 a.m. deputies responded to an active shooter at the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills.

Prior to law enforcement arriving, the employees of the plant had restrained the suspect.

Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons says

There was a round (fired) we understand within the building and potentially a round outside the building. It appeared to be some sort of confrontation between employees ...it didn't appear random.

The suspect is in custody. No one was hurt in the incident.

The sheriff says more information is expected to be released later.

KFGO Radio contributed to this story.  

