Pickup Fire Impacts Highway 10 Traffic in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A vehicle fire impacted traffic in southeast St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was called out to Highway 10 South and Minnesota Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. Fire crews arrived to find a 2018 Chevy Silverado fully engulfed.

Authorities had to close one lane of traffic while crews put out the flames.

The damage estimate is approximately $30,000 and the truck is a total loss.

No one was hurt in the blaze and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.

