Minnesota State Patrol to Recognize Employees Heroic Acts

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two local Minnesota State Troopers will be honored Thursday afternoon for their heroic acts and services to the people they serve and protect.

Each year the Minnesota State Patrol recognizes citizens and members of law enforcement and emergency service agencies who performed commendable acts to assist troopers and help others.

St. Cloud Trooper Matt Carlson will receive the Meritorious Service Award, which honors acts involving personal risk posing hazards which could lead to serious injury or loss of life to the employee. On September 29th, Carlson responded to a wrong-way driver on Highway 10 near Sauk Rapids. Other agencies attempted to stop the driver, but were unsuccessful. Trooper Carlson made the decision to use his squad to stop the vehicle, and was struck head-on by the wrong-way driver. The suspect was arrest and charged with criminal vehicular operation. Trooper Carlson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries.

OASS Holley Gries will receive the Exceptional Service Award, which recognizes employees who have provided extraordinary service in the performance of their duties. Gries regularly balances her district duties with added responsibilities including trooper training academies and statewide deployments. With her large area of responsibility and heavy workload, Gries consistently maintains a positive attitude and produces and excellent work product.

The ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m. in Mendota Heights.

