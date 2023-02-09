MN GOP Responds to Vice President Harris’ Visit to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Minnesota Republican party is responding to Thursday's visit from Vice President Kamala Harris.

The GOP is calling it

'more political theater from the Biden Administration and Minnesota Democrats".

Republican Party Chairman David Hann says in the President's State of the Union speech he wants to use American resources to build infrastructure and electric vehicles. But last month he banned mining in Minnesota that could provide substantial portions of the precious metals required to produce the batteries need to build EVs.

Get our free mobile app

Hann is calling on Governor Tim Walz to tell President Biden to rescind the ban on domestic mining in Minnesota.