Hidden Gem Minnesota Meat Market Is Home To A ‘World Famous’ Flavor Of Brat

I don't often consider myself 'lucky' in the overall sense of the term. I rarely win at pull tabs, meat raffles, or fantasy football. I will however claim that I am lucky enough to be within driving distance of this hidden gem of a meat market each time I stop and see my father-in-law. Some may have heard of Grundhofer's Old-Fashioned Meat's in Hugo, others, however, may have not. For those unfamiliar with Grundhofer's they actually offer you more than 100 brat flavors, including their 'World Famous' Gummer Bear brats!

According to Grunhofer's website:

At Grundhofer’s Old-Fashion Meats and Meat Market, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality meats and outstanding customer service. We offer old-fashioned service and fare with a modern flair. We’re famous for our gummy bear brat, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We offer more than 100 brat flavors and 20 different beef stick flavors. - Grundhofer Old-Fashioned Meats's website

I was introduced to the Gummy Bear brat more than a decade ago when my wife and I were dating. I was pretty apprehensive at first, I mean you hear the name, and then learn that it is indeed a pork brat stuffed with whole gummy bears. Luckily, she assured me that the flavor was one that is more savory and sweet, than something else.

Last weekend my father-in-law dropped off some cherry Kool-Aid brats for us, and other than the BRIGHT red color those were also really good!

If you are looking to stop in and give the Gummy Bear brat a try, or check out the 100+ other flavors which include Kool-Aid (various flavors), Kimchi, and Bloody Mary, at their main location in Hugo, right off Highway 61.

Also, I know we've got a TON of great meat markets and butcher shops here in Central Minnesota, so please get out and support all of our local businesses, this is just one that was highlighted due to it's 'World Famous' claim.