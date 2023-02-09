St. Cloud Fire Crews Respond to Basement Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud fire crews responded to a basement fire Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue Northeast.
Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the basement and first floor windows of the home.
The fire was contained to the basement, however there was smoke damage throughout the house. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The fire cause roughly $160,000 in damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
