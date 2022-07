WILLMAR -- A man died after getting pinned under a tractor near Willmar.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says they were called just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday to Dovre Township, just north of Willmar.

Deputies found the 67-year-old Willmar man pinned underneath a utility tractor which appeared to tip over on the side of a creek embankment.

The man's name has not been released.