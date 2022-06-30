Sartell To Begin 19th Avenue Road Project Next Week

SARTELL -- Another major road project is Sartell is expected to begin next week.

Crews will begin the improvements to 19th Avenue South from County Road 4 to 15th Street South.

Get our free mobile app

Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says the project was supposed to begin at the same time as the County Road 1 improvements, but delays in construction materials pushed the project back.

He says the delay has been a blessing in disguise.

19th Avenue and County Road 1 was suppose to run concurrent, and would have been an absolute traffic nightmare this summer in our community. Due to the late start they won't be doing the whole road. They will work on 15th Street South to County Road 4 which will lessen the impacts on traffic.

Fitzthum says the plan would be to get asphalt on that section of roadway down before winter, with plans to complete the rest of the project next summer.

The total project includes adding left-turn lanes, a bike trail, sewer/water improvements and lowering a hill that is a current safety concern.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

As for the County Road 1 reconstruction project, Fitzthum says they are underway with Phase 2 which includes the stretch of County Road 1 from 7th Street North to 12th Street North.

Fitzthum says they did hit a few minor delays on the project.

Obviously with central Minnesota receiving some significant rainfall to begin this summer, there have been some delays on that project, but the work continues on.

The County Road 1 project is expected to go through November, with the final lift of pavement being placed next spring.

This project is a partnership with Stearns County and includes an 8-foot wide paved trail from Sartell Street to 12th Street, multiple overlooks, a new pedestrian bridge, facelift to Veterans Park, reconstruction of the parking lot at Watab Park and safety measures throughout the project.