GREAT Theatre Officially Names Lacey Schirmers Executive Director

WAITE PARK -- GREAT Theatre has found their new Executive Director.

The Board of Directors officially named Lacey Schirmers as the organizations next leader.

She says she feels fortunate to be in this position and looks forward to continuing to grow GREAT's reputation and community impact for years to come.

It's really exciting. I'm really excited for the future and how GREAT Theatre will continue to evolve.

Schirmers had spent the last six months serving as Interim Executive Director following the resignation of founder Dennis Wachlter-Whipple.

She previously served as managing director for GREAT and worked closely with Whipple over the last few years before his departure.

Schirmers says while she may have some big shoes to fill, GREAT has built a strong leadership team to continue to lead the organization into a sustainable future.

The caliber of the professional staff we have has just really increased significantly in recent years.

The leadership team includes Kendra Norton Dando as Artistic & Education Director, Allyson Richert as Artistic Director, Nick Loweree as Production Director and Colin Jarrell as Technical Director.

GREAT Theatre will kick off the summer with their outdoor production of Grease The Musical at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on July 21st.

Tickets for Grease and for GREAT Theatre's 2022-23 production season are currently available.