Friday through Monday – Score a Great Deal On Tickets

Coming up at the end of July is LIVE AT THE HILDE - PARTY IN THE PARK event. Hilde Park is in Plymouth, MN. Tickets are on sale now, but you can score a great deal this weekend ONLY!

Get our free mobile app

Friday night, July 29th is Blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr as the headliner , with openers Cold War Kids, Suzanne Santo and Kiss the Tiger.

Saturday night the Party in the Park shifts gears and turns to country with headliner Kelsea Ballerini, The Band Perry, Brittney Spencer, and the Devon Worley Band.

This weekend only, Friday July 1 through Monday, July 4th is the "4th of July Pack".

Each ticket is $40, so the total for 4 is $160 (savings of $80 off regular price)

This is a LIMITED TIME OFFER! So, act fast and get your tickets now!

Don't miss out on this - it looks like a ton of fun, all weekend long.