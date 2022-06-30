The Weekender: St. Cloud Fireworks, Music in the Park and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something to do this 4th of July weekend, we have your guide for family fun. Enjoy some music in Clearwater, check out a Grateful Dead tribute at Milk and Honey Ciders, celebrate with Joetown Rocks, catch a St. Cloud Rox baseball game and celebrate America's birthday with the St. Cloud Fireworks. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Clearwater Music in the ParkClearwater
Spend an evening in Clearwater for their Thursday night “Music in the Park” series. This weekly music event is held at Eldorado Park in Clearwater from 6pm to 9pm. The night will also include food trucks as well. Thursday's musical guest is the band Retro. Music in the Park is organized by Clear Valley Business Connections, a non-profit organization for businesses in the Clearwater/Clear Lake area.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, June 30th, 6:00 p.m.
- 2
Patio SessionsSt. Joseph
Enjoy great live, local music in the beautiful rural rolling hills surrounding Milk & Honey Ciders. China Rider is bringing the music of The Grateful Dead to Milk & Honey. They create an experience that includes the excitement and exploration you would expect at an original Dead concert. Tickets are just $12 and kids 10 and under are free. Tickets are will-call only and this is a rain or shine event. Music will begin at 6:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, July 1st, 6:00 p.m.
- 3
Joetown RocksSt. Joseph
After a two-year hiatus, Joetown Rocks is back. The festival kicks off Sunday with the music begins at 6:00 p.m. with the St. Joseph Catholic School Kids. Other bands include Miss Darling Jane, Quinn Sullivan, and at 8:45 p.m. the Killer Vees with Edan Everly. Edan Everly is the son of Don Everly of the Everly Brothers. The fireworks will be at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday. On Monday (4th of July), the events begin with the parade at 10:00 a.m., Bingo and other games start at 11:00 a.m., live music is at 11:30 a.m. and the quilt auction and raffle are Monday afternoon.
EVENTS ARE FREE!
- Sunday, July 3rd, 6:00 p.m.
- Monday, July 4th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
St. Cloud RoxSt. Cloud
Catch some local baseball in action this weekend in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Rox have a two game home series against the Eau Claire Express Friday and Saturday. Single game tickets are just $10. Friday night's game is at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday's is at 6:05 p.m. both at Joe Faber Field.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, July 1st, 7:05 p.m.
- Saturday, July 2nd, 6:05 p.m.
- 5
St. Cloud FireworksSt. Cloud
Watch the night sky light up with beautiful colors this 4th of July. St. Cloud is hosting the 76th annual Fourth of July Fireworks! You can watch at one of two locations in St. Cloud, Wilson Park or Hester Park. Each location will have live music leading up to the main event starting at 10:00 p.m. Grab a blanket or lawn chair and celebrate America's 246th Birthday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Monday, July 4th, 6:00 p.m.