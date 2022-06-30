The Weekender: St. Cloud Fireworks, Music in the Park and More!

3

After a two-year hiatus, Joetown Rocks is back. The festival kicks off Sunday with the music begins at 6:00 p.m. with the St. Joseph Catholic School Kids. Other bands include Miss Darling Jane, Quinn Sullivan, and at 8:45 p.m. the Killer Vees with Edan Everly. Edan Everly is the son of Don Everly of the Everly Brothers. The fireworks will be at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday. On Monday (4th of July), the events begin with the parade at 10:00 a.m., Bingo and other games start at 11:00 a.m., live music is at 11:30 a.m. and the quilt auction and raffle are Monday afternoon.

EVENTS ARE FREE!

- Sunday, July 3rd, 6:00 p.m.

- Monday, July 4th, 10:00 a.m.