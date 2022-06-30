The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the road and making a handful of stops around the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. If you've never seen the giant rolling hotdog up close, it really is a sight to take in. I had a chance to take a tour of one of these vehicles a few years ago, and I was blown away by the attention to detail Oscar Mayer put into building and decorating them.

The Wienermobile is captained by college interns who go by the title of "Hotdoggers" who give tours and educate guests about the Wienermobile itself as well as Oscar Mayer products.

If you want to see this rig in person, here is a schedule of where it will be in Minnesota this coming month:

Friday, July 1 3 – 8 pm: Apple Valley Freedom Days Car Show

Saturday, July 2 9 am – 12 pm: Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee 1 – 4 pm: Spring Lake Park Hy-Vee

Sunday, July 3 9 am – 12 pm: Maplewood Hy-Vee 1 – 4 pm: Oakdale Hy-Vee

Monday, July 4 12 – 4 pm: Chanhassen July 4th Celebration

Thursday, July 14 Cottage Grove Cub Foods Oakdale Cub Foods

Friday, July 15 Maple Grove Cub Foods St. Louis Park Cub Foods

Saturday, July 16 Hopkins Raspberry Festival Marketplace Fair

Sunday, July 17 Hopkins Raspberry Festival Parade



To stay up to date with upcoming Wienermobile travels, check out the map of events on the Oscar Mayer website.

