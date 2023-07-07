Sherburne County Sheriff Has New Program for 911 Misdials

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is adding a new tool to try and help with the high number of 911 misdials.

Their dispatch center recently deployed Prepared. This new program enables the dispatch staff to send an automated text message to the caller letting them know their phone called them, and the caller will have the ability to respond directly via text, whether it was dialed in error or if they need assistance.

In addition to this, their dispatch staff now have the ability to receive photos and live stream videos from the caller via a link that dispatch staff can send should that be beneficial to what they are reporting.

911 misdial calls are usually the result of the caller’s phone being in a purse or pocket and automatically engaging the SOS feature of the phone.

