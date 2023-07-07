Minnesota Medical Cannabis Program Adds IBS, OCD Patients

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has officially added irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) to the list of qualifying medical conditions for participation in Minnesota’s medical cannabis program.

Minnesota patients certified with either IBS or OCD can now enroll in the state’s medical cannabis program. Patients certified by a participating health care practitioner as having either of these conditions can buy medical cannabis at a medical cannabis dispensary starting August 1st.

Last November, MDH announced plans to add IBS and OCD to the state medical cannabis program’s list of qualifying medical conditions.

With the two newest additions, the medical cannabis program now has 19 qualifying medical conditions.

