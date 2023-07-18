Around Town: This Week’s Community Events
We asked, and you delivered!
We’ve been asking you to keep us informed of any non-profit organizations' activities around town, and our inbox overflows with great ways to help these causes out!
Through the end of the week, there are concerts, children’s events, spiritual retreats, and more! And don’t get us started about the weekend activities!


Enjoy this week’s “Around Town”!
Sarah Hart In ConcertSacred Heart Church
The Concert: Join us Tuesday, July 18th
for a free outdoor concert. Grammy-nominated
composer and musician Sarah Hart will be with
us for a night of music and storytelling.
Sarah Hart in Concert
Reading and ReptilesTri-County Humane Society
Kids ages 10 and younger can join us for TCHS Snake Storytime! It will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at Tri-County Humane Society.
We’ll read an appropriate story, then kids will get to interact with snakes, a bearded dragon, and a tortoise.
Reptiles and Reading at TCHS
Grahm Methodist Church Ice Cream SocialGrahm United Methodist Church
Ice Cream Social!
July 19th
Graham United Methodist Church
(2255 135th St. NE – Rice)
One Family One Cause Golf TournamentWapicada Golf Club
9th Annual One Family One Cause Golf Tournament for ALS.
Our family has come together and created a team called One Family One Cause. We currently have 15 family members who have passed away from ALS.
The Golf Tournament is at Wapicada Golf Club in Sauk Rapids MN on July 21, 2023 with a shotgun start of 10:00 am.
One Family One Cause Golf Tournament
Spiritual Retreat At St. Benedict'sSt. Benedict's
Intensive Centering Prayer Retreat
If you have been a regular practitioner of Centering Prayer for the last six months and you are looking for quiet and silence, our eight-day Intensive Centering Prayer Retreat with a total of three hours of sittings a day and an optional teaching session each day might interest you. In that case, we welcome you to the Spirituality Center.
Intensive Centering Prayer Retreat