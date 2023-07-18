Around Town: This Week&#8217;s Community Events

Around Town: This Week’s Community Events

We asked, and you delivered!

We’ve been asking you to keep us informed of any non-profit organizations' activities around town, and our inbox overflows with great ways to help these causes out!

Through the end of the week, there are concerts, children’s events, spiritual retreats, and more! And don’t get us started about the weekend activities!

For a complete list of things to do around town, find the details by clicking here.

If you’d like to submit your own around-town event, start by clicking here.

Enjoy this week’s “Around Town”!

    Sarah Hart In Concert

    Sacred Heart Church

    The Concert: Join us Tuesday, July 18th
    for a free outdoor concert. Grammy-nominated
    composer and musician Sarah Hart will be with
    us for a night of music and storytelling.

    Reading and Reptiles

    Tri-County Humane Society

    Kids ages 10 and younger can join us for TCHS Snake Storytime! It will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at Tri-County Humane Society.

    We’ll read an appropriate story, then kids will get to interact with snakes, a bearded dragon, and a tortoise.

  • Photo by ian dooley on Unsplash
    Grahm Methodist Church Ice Cream Social

    Grahm United Methodist Church
    One Family One Cause Golf Tournament

    Wapicada Golf Club

    9th Annual One Family One Cause Golf Tournament for ALS.

    Our family has come together and created a team called One Family One Cause. We currently have 15 family members who have passed away from ALS.

    The Golf Tournament is at Wapicada Golf Club in Sauk Rapids MN on July 21, 2023 with a shotgun start of 10:00 am.

    Spiritual Retreat At St. Benedict's

    St. Benedict's

    Intensive Centering Prayer Retreat

    If you have been a regular practitioner of Centering Prayer for the last six months and you are looking for quiet and silence, our eight-day Intensive Centering Prayer Retreat with a total of three hours of sittings a day and an optional teaching session each day might interest you. In that case, we welcome you to the Spirituality Center.

