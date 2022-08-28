Severe Storms Rumble through Stearns County Sunday Night
ST. CLOUD -- A round of severe thunderstorms prompted a tornado warning for a brief period for Stearns County Sunday night.
There were no confirmed touchdowns initially reported, but there were reports of small hail with this storm system.
Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tofte says there were reports of small hail up to a dime size in diameter in the Cold Spring area. No other reports were initially available at the time of this news story.
