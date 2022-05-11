REFRESHER: What’s the Difference Between a Watch and a Warning?

With severe weather possible today & tonight across central Minnesota, it's a good time for a refresher on the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado 'WATCH,' and a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado 'WARNING.' Here's the scoop:

The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of severe weather across Central Minnesota this afternoon and this evening.

Scattered storms will develop this afternoon and become widespread tonight. Large hail, damaging winds, a tornado or two, and heavy rain (1 to 2 inches) with flash flooding are all possible.

The chance of thunderstorms will begin mainly after 1 pm this afternoon in the Saint Cloud area, increasing in likelihood and intensity into the night.