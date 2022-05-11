REFRESHER: What’s the Difference Between a Watch and a Warning?
With severe weather possible today & tonight across central Minnesota, it's a good time for a refresher on the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado 'WATCH,' and a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado 'WARNING.' Here's the scoop:
Get our free mobile app
The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of severe weather across Central Minnesota this afternoon and this evening.
Scattered storms will develop this afternoon and become widespread tonight. Large hail, damaging winds, a tornado or two, and heavy rain (1 to 2 inches) with flash flooding are all possible.
The chance of thunderstorms will begin mainly after 1 pm this afternoon in the Saint Cloud area, increasing in likelihood and intensity into the night.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.