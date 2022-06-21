Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Central Minnesota Overnight

A second round of severe thunderstorms moved through the St. Cloud area Monday night into Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorms warnings for western Stearns, and Todd counties from 10:30 - 11;45, and Todd, Central Stearns and southern Morrison counties until 12:30 a.m. The severe storm that was issued for Central Stearns, Todd and southern Morrison counties was cancelled just prior to 12:30 due to diminished intensity with no new warnings issued.

Despite the lack of new warnings issued strong winds and heavy rains are still impacting the St. Cloud area overnight as of 12:45 a.m. with flash flood warnings issued for Central Stearns County.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 4 a.m. for Central Minnesota.