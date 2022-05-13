Storm Photos from Around Central Minnesota [Thursday, May 12th]

Another massive storm ripped through Central Minnesota on Thursday, May 12th. It was the third big storm of the week, following thunder, lightening, and funnel clouds on both Monday and Wednesday of the same week.

The storm Thursday was the grand finale, with it came severe thunderstorm warnings as well as tornado watches. Record rain fell in the St. Cloud area with the St. Cloud Regional Airport reporting 2.03 inches of rain. It broke the record for the date which was 1.31 inches back in 1999.

Below are some listener-submitted photos of the storms that came through on Thursday. Want to show us your storm photo? Send it to us on our mobile app.

Central Minnesota Storm Photos from May 12th, 2022

