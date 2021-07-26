Seems to Be A Lot More Deer Around St. Cloud Than Usual

We live near a wooded area, so seeing deer in our yard isn't that unusual. But this year there seems to be an abundance. A couple of times there have been a couple of them just strolling down the sidewalk like they are taking in the neighborhood sights.

This time there were a couple of fawns hanging out chomping away at what green grass we actually have in our yard. Believe me, that is something that there isn't a lot of with this drought. But there are some patchy, shaded areas in our yard that have green grass.

PHOTO: Kurt Kremers

There are some days leaving for work that I have to watch for deer in the neighborhood road. One doesn't normally think to be watching for three to five deer walking across the road in a very residential area. But this year it's happened almost once a week.

They also have been eating all of the tiger lilys that are around the neighborhood, including the ones in my yard. And if you have a bird feeder out in the yard, those aren't safe either. Free food!

If you're looking forward to deer hunting season, it's really not too far away. Just a couple of months, depending on what you hunt with. But if your choice of weapon is a firearm, that begins in November. It's hard to think of that right now when it's so hot out, but it will be coming. And soon enough you will see many an orange clad hunter(s) out trying to get a deer or more than one, depending.

