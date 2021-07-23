Legion Baseball Update

Foley Post 298 12 Little Falls Post 46 2 (6 Innings)

The Foley Post 298 defeated their Sub-State rivals the LIttle Falls Post 46, backed by nineteen hits, a pair of doubles, including nine collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Charles Hackett, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Mitch Foss threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs, and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Colby Johnson, he went 3-for4- with a double for two RBIs, he he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jack Wolfe went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewski went 4-for-4 for an RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Vincent Jurek went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Daniel Dahmen went 2-for-2 for an RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Foss went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Trey Emmerich went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Michael Moulzolf earned a walk. Charles Hackett went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Bryce Gapinski had a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base.

The Little Falls Post 46 starting pitcher was Alex Gwost, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits. Collin Kray threw four innings in relief, he gave up fifteen hits, ten runs and he recorded a strikeout. Lane Couture closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recored two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Collin Kray, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Zach Gwost went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gabe Hirsch went 2-for-3 with a double, Paul Filippi went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Riley Czech earned a walk. Matt Philippi, Dane Courture and Alex Gwost all went 1-for-3.

76ERS POST 76 6 ANNANDALE POST 323 4

The 76ers Post 76 defeated their Sub-State rivals Annandale Post 323, backed by six hits, aided by five walks and a couple of early misplays by Annandale early. They did put up two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead going into the top of the seventh. Righty Andy Johnson battled them for 6 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Brady Kenning in relief retired one batter to earn the save.

Their offense was led by Elian Meziquita, he had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Hayden Schmitz went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Alex Hausmann went 3-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Grant Roob went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Kilanowski went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Kenning earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs and Noah Westphal earned a walk.

The Annandale Post 323 starting pitcher was Jack Howard, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Graham Jacobson threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ashton Unizicker, he went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Isaac Hagstrom went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carson Wiles was credited for an RBI and Graham Jacobson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Carson Cooper earned two walks and he scored a run, Landon Jones earned a walk and Jake Bergstrom had a stolen base.

NEXT UP:

(Friday July 23/7:30)

FOLEY POST 298 vs. 76ERS POST 76

Winner Plays ANNANDALE POST 323

Saturday 1:30 for the Championship