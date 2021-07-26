Gas Prices Steady as Demand Remains High

UNDATED -- Gas prices dipped slightly. GasBuddy.com says gas prices in Minnesota have fallen .5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.

Gas prices in the state are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92 cents a gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.73 while the most expensive is $3.23.

Get our free mobile app

GasBuddy says U.S. gasoline demand last week surged to a new 2021 high, besting the week prior to the 4th of July holiday. This shows that motorists aren't slowing their appetite for hitting the road just yet, and that could further boost prices should demand remain hot. For you, BasBuddy says motorists should enjoy a brief respite at the pump and buckle up for what might be a bumpy finish to summer.

Meet the 10 MN Paralympic Athletes Competing in Tokyo This Summer