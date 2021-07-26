Sartell Officials Planning Another Major Road Project Next Year

SARTELL -- Another major road reconstruction project is being planned for Sartell next year.

Sartell and Stearns County officials are already planning a major reconstruction of County Road 1 next spring, and now the city is also looking at reconstructing 19th Avenue South around the same time.

City Engineer Jon Halter says the projected plan would be to widen 19th Avenue South from County Road 4 to the roundabout at 6th Street South, add left-turn lanes, a bike trail, sewer/water improvements and lower a hill that is a current safety concern.

We are planning to lower that hill by about 3 to 3 1/2 feet. What that does is improve the site line so as you're driving you will be able to see over that hill much better.

Halter says the project takes into account the likelihood of development and growth in that area and the increased volume in traffic.

When you do a project like this we do traffic projections to estimate the future needs. So we are trying to build this road not only for the needs of today but the needs of 20-years from now.

Halter says if all goes well they hope to go out for bids this winter with construction starting in early spring. The total cost of the project is around $7.5-million, with roughly $2-million coming from federal funding.

Halter says the road improvements would take up most, if not all, of the construction season.

A public hearing about the plan will take place tonight (Monday) during the city council meeting.