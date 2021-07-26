St. Cloud Community Reacts To Death Of Mack Motzko

The St. Cloud area hockey community is mourning the death of former Cathedral Crusader Mack Motzko. Motzko, 20, died in a car accident in Orono on Saturday night.

"We are devastated for Bob, Shelley, their family and all involved," Gophers Athletic Director Mark Coyle said in a statement on Sunday. "This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we will do everything we can to support those affected. We ask for privacy for the families as they mourn the loss of loved ones."

According to the Star Tribune the vehicle Motzko was a passenger in "was traveling at a high rate of speed and left the roadway. The vehicle struck several trees." Alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors.

The Rink Live was the first to report the story Sunday morning.

The son of former St. Cloud State University men's hockey coach Bob Motzko, Mack played hockey at Cathedral for three seasons from 2016-2020 with a year at Minnetonka during that span as well.

Former Huskies player and coach (and current assistant under Bob Motzko at Minnesota) Garrett Raboin:

Former SCSU defenseman Jimmy Schuldt:

Sartell Hockey:

Granite City Lumberjacks:

Cathedral Hockey:

Former Crusaders coach Eric Johnson:

St. Cloud State University:

St. John's University:

Former Crusader Luke Schmidt:

St. Cloud Co-Op Hockey:

Former SCSU Assistant Mike Gibbons:

Sioux Falls Stampede:

Finally, Mack's father Bob Motzko:

After graduating from Cathedral High School Mack Motzko went on to play with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL and the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the NAHL.

St. Cloud's Iconic Victorian Home Hits the Market