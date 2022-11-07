See A Green Light On A Porch this Week? Here&#8217;s Why

See A Green Light On A Porch this Week? Here’s Why

National Association of Counties

UNDATED (WJON News) -- You may notice a lot of green lights this week.

Monday through Sunday, which includes Veterans Day on Friday, is Operation Green Light. It is a nationwide initiative to show support for veterans and their families.

Stearns County is participating by illuminating the county buildings in green.

In addition to the county buildings, the county is encouraging you to do the same and light your home or business in green by simply changing one exterior light to a green bulb.

You can also share your participation on social media using the hashtag #operationGreenLight

