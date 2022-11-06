Pierz Man Arrested in Connection with a Shooting in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday night.

Around 11:00 p.m., police were called to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at a home in the 1900 block of Cypress Circle.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say they provided aid to the man at the scene before he was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Police say he had surgery and is in stable condition. His name has not been released.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspect and suspect vehicle when they arrived at the scene.

Waite Park Police officers assisting Sartell police found the suspect, 33-year-old Michael Onelove of Pierz, in the area of 19th Avenue North and Boulder Drive.

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Stearns County Jail where he faces charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sartell Police Department at 320-251-8186.

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S.