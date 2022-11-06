Johnnies Punch Ticket to MIAC Championship, Vikings Visit D.C.

The University of Minnesota, St. John's University, and North Dakota State University football teams marched down the field to victories, the Gopher men's hockey team swept Notre Dame, the Granite City Lumberjacks slid past New Ulm, Minnesota Timberwolves topped Houston, and the CSB and SJU hockey teams earned early season wins on Saturday, while the SCSU men's hockey team and St. Cloud Norsemen both came up short. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will take on the Commanders in Washington D.C. in Kirk Cousins' first matchup against his former team.

RECAPS:

- The Johnnies completed the regular season with a 45-16 win over Carleton Saturday. Aaron Syverson completed 20 of 26 for 276 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Alex Larson had 10 catches for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Henry Trost had 12 carries for 78 yards and the lone rushing touchdown of the game. The Johnnies are now 8-1 and will advance to next weekend's MIAC Championship where they will vie for the conference title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament. SJU will host Bethel at 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

- After a scoreless first half, the Gophers rallied in the third and fourth quarters to earn a 20-13 win over Nebraska. Mohamed Ibrahim had 32 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Matthew Trickett finished two for two on field goals and PATs. The Gophers improve to 6-3 and will return home to host Northwestern on Saturday. You can catch all the action at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Bison ran all over Western Illinois in a 56-17 road win. The passing game was nothing to write home about with Cole Payton completing one pass for 15 yards on two attempts and Cam Miller completing two of three for 12 yards and an interception. The ground game, however, looked sharp. TaMerik Williams had 12 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and TK Marshall had six carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns. The NDSU defense had a strong showing as well, racking up a total of four interceptions. The Bison improve to 7-2 and will travel to Southern Illinois (5-4) next Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher men's hockey team shut out Notre Dame 3-0 to earn the weekend series sweep. Jaxon Nelson, Matthew Knies, and Logan Cooley each scored a goal for Minnesota. The Gophers improve to 7-3 and will start next week's series a day early. Minnesota will host Penn State Thursday night. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Lumberjacks squeezed out a close 6-5 win over New Ulm on Saturday. Brett Robinson, Hayden Johnson, and Zak Kennett each lit the lamp twice for Granite City. The Lumberjacks have now won nine of their last ten and improve to 15-0-0-1. They will host Mason City on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

- The SJU hockey team got back on track with a 4-1 win over Northland College on the road Saturday. Lewis Crosby led the way for St. John's with two goals. Bailey Huber made 17 saves and allowed one goal in the win. The Johnnies improve to 2-1 and will start conference play next week against Concordia College. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

- The Bennies notched their first win of the season with a 1-0 shutout of Concordia University Wisconsin to earn the series split. Jenna Timm scored the game-winner for CSB. Ally Frantzick made 23 saves. The Bennies improve to 1-3 and will travel to Moorhead on Friday to begin MIAC play against Concordia College. Puck-drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

- The Timberwolves used an early lead to beat the Rockets 129-117. Minnesota outscored Houston in the first three quarters, building up a 103-83 lead going into the final frame. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 25 points. The Wolves improve to 5-5 and will host the New York Knicks Monday night. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

-The no. 4 Huskies fell to no. 2 Denver 3-2 Saturday to earn the series split. Grant Cruikshank and Jami Krannila each netted a goal for St. Cloud. The Huskies fall to 8-2 and will return home next weekend to host Western Michigan. Friday's matchup is set for 7:30 p.m.

- The Norsemen came up short 1-3 against Bismarck to close out the weekend with a series split. Jeremiah Konkel scored the lone goal for St. Cloud. The Norsemen fall to 7-8-0-1 and the Bobcats improve to 6-8-1-1. The teams will have a rematch next week when they play another series. The action starts at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Bismarck.

PREVIEWS:

- The Vikings will look to keep rolling when they visit Washington on Sunday. The road game marks Kirk Cousins' first matchup against his former team. Kevin O'Connell previously worked for the organization as well but made his first return to D.C. in 2020 with the Rams. Minnesota will be without Dalvin Tomlinson who is out with a calf injury. Cameron Dantzler and Jalen Nailor are both listed as questionable for the Vikings. The Commanders have four players out including WR Jahan Dotson and RB J.D. McKissic. The matchup will also mark the first game in purple for TE T.J. Hockenson who was traded to Minnesota last week. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

