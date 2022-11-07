MnDOT Seeking Input on Highway 10 Corridor South of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants feedback on issues facing the Highway 10 corridor between southeast St. Cloud and Clear Lake.

Drivers, community members, business owners, and other stakeholders are invited to a meet and greet on Wednesday. There won't be a formal presentation, but rather an opportunity to offer ideas, and issues facing the stretch of Highway 10 between 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud and Highway 24 in Clear Lake.

MnDOT will use that feedback for a study to determine the safety and access needs.

Some issues identified in the spring included a lack of proper lighting, no acceleration lanes, narrow shoulders, and more.

The study will be completed in 2023.

The open house will be from 4:30 p.m. Wednesday until 6:30 p.m. at the Haven Town Hall at 4230 45th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud.

