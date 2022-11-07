Authorities Still Seeking Answers in Brisk Murder Six Years Later

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - Monday marks six years since a Little Falls man was shot and killed.

Authorities say Terrence Brisk was shot with his own rifle by someone he knew while hunting on his parents land.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says based on the evidence at the scene, the suspect was in close proximity and Brisk and the suspect interacted prior to the murder.

The sheriff's office, along with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue to review all evidence and continue to pursue all avenues to keep this case active.

A $30,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brisk's death.

Even if you're not sure the information you have is important, you're asked to still call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.