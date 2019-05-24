Section 6AA Baseball Playoff Matchups Announced

The Cathedral Crusaders are the #2 seed in the upcoming Section 6AA playoffs, which begin Monday, May 27th. The Foley Falcons earned the top seed in this year's tournament.

SCHEDULE:

Monday, May 27th

#16 Kimball @ #1 Foley 6 PM

#15 Eden Valley-Watkins @ #2 Cathedral 6 PM

#14 Pillager @ #3 Pierz 7 PM

#13 Spectrum @ #4 Albany 5 PM (Avon)

#12 LPGE @ #5 Osakis 5 PM

#11 Annandale @ #6 Melrose 7 PM (Freeport)

#10 Holdingford @ #7 Royalton 5 PM

#9 Milaca @ #8 Sauk Centre 4 PM

Winners will advance to play at the MAC on Tuesday.