Section 6AA Baseball Playoff Matchups Announced
The Cathedral Crusaders are the #2 seed in the upcoming Section 6AA playoffs, which begin Monday, May 27th. The Foley Falcons earned the top seed in this year's tournament.
SCHEDULE:
Monday, May 27th
#16 Kimball @ #1 Foley 6 PM
#15 Eden Valley-Watkins @ #2 Cathedral 6 PM
#14 Pillager @ #3 Pierz 7 PM
#13 Spectrum @ #4 Albany 5 PM (Avon)
#12 LPGE @ #5 Osakis 5 PM
#11 Annandale @ #6 Melrose 7 PM (Freeport)
#10 Holdingford @ #7 Royalton 5 PM
#9 Milaca @ #8 Sauk Centre 4 PM
Winners will advance to play at the MAC on Tuesday.